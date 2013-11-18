RESEARCH ALERT-Novolipetsk Steel: SocGen raises to buy

Nov 18 (Reuters) -: * Novolipetsk Steel : SocGen raises to buy from hold * Magnitogorsk Steel : SocGen raises to hold from sell * Severstal' : SocGen raises to buy from hold * EVRAZ plc : SocGen raises target price to 108p from 83p; rating sell For a summary of rating actions and price target changes on European companies: Reuters Eikon users, click on Reuters 3000Xtra users, double-click Thomson ONE users, type in RT/RCH/EUROPE