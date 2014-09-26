Steelmaker Evraz's U.S. unit files for IPO

Sept 26 Evraz North America Ltd, the U.S. unit of Russia's largest steelmaker Evraz Plc, filed with U.S. regulators in an initial public offering of ordinary shares.

Citigroup and Goldman Sachs & Co were underwriting the IPO, the company told the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission in a preliminary prospectus on Friday. (1.usa.gov/1utBpVw)

The filing included a nominal fundraising target of about $100 million.

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)