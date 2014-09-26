UPDATE 1-Steelmaker Evraz's U.S. unit files for IPO

(Adds details)

Sept 26 Evraz North America Ltd, the U.S. unit of Russia's largest steelmaker Evraz Plc, filed with U.S. regulators in an initial public offering of ordinary shares.

Citigroup and Goldman Sachs & Co were underwriting the IPO, the company told the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission in a preliminary prospectus on Friday. (1.usa.gov/1utBpVw)

The company is controlled by Evraz Group SA, which is wholly owned by the Russian steelmaker.

Evraz Plc, in which Chelsea soccer club owner Roman Abramovich holds an indirect beneficial interest of about 31 percent, has not been targeted by the recent U.S. sanctions, which have prevented some of Russia's top state companies and banks from raising capital in Western markets.

Reuters reported last week that the Russian steelmaker was considering an IPO of its North American assets.

The company's North America business makes steel products for rail, energy, and industrial markets. It is the largest producer by volume in the North American rail market with market share of about 39 percent, according to the filing.

The filing, which included a nominal fundraising target of about $100 million, did not reveal how many shares the company planned to sell or their expected price.

The company also did not indicate which exchange it intends to list and neither its symbol.

It is the second time that Evraz, which had net debt of $6.1 billion at the end of June, has tapped Western markets this year after it signed a $425 million loan with a syndicate including Deutsche Bank AG, ING, Nordea and Societe Generale last month.

Net income attributable to Evraz North America rose to $40 million for the six months ended June 30, from $1.6 million, a year earlier. Sales rose about 14.3 percent to $1.58 billion.

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)