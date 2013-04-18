版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 4月 18日 星期四 19:29 BJT

BRIEF-EXACT Sciences shares down 23 pct premarket

NEW YORK, April 18 Exact Sciences Corp : * Shares down 23 percent in premarket trading

