U.S. advisers back DNA-based colon cancer test

March 27 A colon cancer screening method that
uses stool samples won the unanimous backing of a U.S. advisory
panel on Thursday, paving the way for potential regulatory
approval of the DNA test.
A panel of outside experts to the Food and Drug
Administration voted 10-0 to recommend approval of the Cologuard
screening test made by Exact Sciences Corp.
While a colonoscopy is considered the most accurate method
of detecting colon cancer and polyps, many people avoid the
test, which involves inserting a flexible tube into the colon.
If Cologuard is approved by the FDA, patients who have a
positive cancer finding with the test, which identifies abnormal
cells shed in the stool, would then undergo a colonoscopy.
The FDA usually follows panel recommendations, although it
is not required to.
Shares of Exact Sciences were halted on the Nasdaq on
Thursday pending outcome of the FDA panel meeting. The shares
closed at $13.75 on Wednesday, and had gained about 40 percent
over the past 12 months.
(Reporting By Deena Beasley; Editing by Alden Bentley)