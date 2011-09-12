ExactTarget hires JPMorgan, Deutsche Bank for IPO-source

Sept 12 Marketing company ExactTarget Inc has
hired JPMorgan and Deutsche Bank for a second attempt at an
initial public offering, a source familiar with the situation
said.
The source declined to be named as the information is not
public.
JPMorgan declined comment. Deutsche Bank and ExactTarget
were not immediately available for comment.
ExactTarget sells email, SMS and online marketing software
that allows companies to create and track marketing
communications.
The company filed for an IPO of up to $86.25 million in
2007 in a deal lead by Thomas Weisel Partners and William Blair
& Co. It withdrew those IPO plans in May 2009, citing poor
economic conditions and uncertain markets.
On the same day, the company said it had secured $70
million in equity financing from Battery Ventures, Scale
Venture Partners and Montagu Newhall.
The news that ExactTarget had hired new banks for a repeat
IPO attempt was first reported by Bloomberg earlier on Monday.
(Reporting by Clare Baldwin in New York; Editing by Gary
Hill)