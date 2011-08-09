UPDATE 1-Exall Energy's Q2 profit up despite forest fires, flooding

* Q2 net income $1.4 mln vs $935,551 yr ago
* Expects to exit 2011 with production rate of 2,500 boe/d
(Follows alerts)
Aug 9 Exall Energy Corp's quarterly
profit rose 55 percent, despite production at its Alberta assets
being shut-in because of the Slave Lake, Alberta forest fires
earlier this year.
Net income in the March quarter was $1.4 million, or 2 cents
per share, compared with $935,551, or 2 cents per share, a year
ago.
Oil and gas sales rose 46 percent to $7.4 million.
Exall's second-quarter production rose 7 percent to average
896 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d). Exall attributed
the rise in production to drilling success at its Marten
Mountain, Mitsue area property in Alberta.
The company said current production was at 1,420 boe/d, and
it expects to exit 2011 with an estimated production rate of
2,500 boe/d.
Exall also said it had fallen behind on its drilling program
as heavy rains caused flooding near Slave Lake in Alberta,
affecting normal operations.
In May, the company started partial production from its
Marten Mountain project in Alberta, after forest fires in the
area were brought under control.
Shares of the company closed at C$1.50 on Monday on the
Toronto Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)