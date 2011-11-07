UPDATE 1-Exar says CEO resigns

(Follows alerts)
* Says CEO Pete Rodriguez resigned for personal reasons
* Names chairman of the board as interim CEO
Nov 7 Chipmaker Exar Corp said its
Chief Executive Pete Rodriguez has resigned for personal reasons
and named Richard Leza, chairman of the board, as his interim
replacement.
Rodriguez, 49, has been the CEO of Exar, whose chips are
used mainly by the telecom and networking equipment industry,
since April 2008.
The board will immediately start a search for a permanent
successor for Rodriguez, the company said in a statement.
Exar shares closed at $5.96 on Friday on Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj
Nair)