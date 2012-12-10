Excellon rejects claim of irregularities at Mexico mine

Dec 10 Silver miner Excellon Resources Inc
rejected a non-governmental organization's claim that
Mexican regulators have found environmental irregularities at
its La Platosa mine, which has seen a number of protests over
the last six months.
ProDESC, a non-governmental organization advising a group of
communal land owners protesting against Excellon, said a
delegation of Mexico's environmental protection agency found
irregularities at the mine and the company's unit there could
face sanctions.
The company said the agency found no "material or
significant issues" at the mine after conducting a review on
Nov. 27. "We contacted PROFEPA (the agency) this afternoon and
were once again advised that all is in order," Excellon
President Brendan Cahill told Reuters.
La Platosa, the company's only producing mine, has been
facing protests from the local landowners known as Ejido La
Sierrita over demands for a new water treatment plant and other
concessions.
The mine, which produced 1.3 million ounces of silver in
2011, faced a two-month-long blockade earlier this year.
Excellon shares fell 2 percent to 52 Canadian cents on
Monday afternoon on the Toronto Stock Exchange. The stock has
lost 9 percent of its value in the last six months.