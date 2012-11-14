版本:
Excellon cuts production outlook due to Mexico mine blockade

Nov 14 Excellon Resources Inc cut its fourth-quarter silver production forecast due to a blockade at its La Platosa mine in Mexico that halted production.

The Canadian miner expects fourth-quarter production of 250,000 to 270,000 ounces, compared with its earlier forecast of 380,000 to 420,000 ounces.

