Excellon Resources declares force majeure after blockade in Mexico

Aug 8 Silver miner Excellon Resources Inc
declared force majeure on concentrate delivery
contracts in Mexico due to a month-long blockade by members of a
local land cooperative at its La Platosa mine.
Force majeure is a contract clause that allows a company to
miss shipments due to circumstances beyond its control.
The delivery contracts were with Consorcio Minero De Mexico
Cormin Mex, S.A. DE C.V.
The mine will remain under care and maintenance during the
blockade, the company said in a statement.
Shares of Excellon, which has a market value of $133.8
million, closed at 48.5 Canadian cents on Tuesday on the Toronto
Stock Exchange.