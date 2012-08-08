UPDATE 1-Excellon declares force majeure at Mexico mine

By Bhaswati Mukhopadhyay
Aug 8 Silver miner Excellon Resources Inc
declared force majeure at its La Platosa silver mine in
Mexico due to a month-long blockade by members of a local land
cooperative and said it was looking to lay off workers at the
mine and the mill.
La Platosa, Excellon's only mine, produced 1.3 million
ounces of silver in 2011.
"We are looking into that (layoffs) right now as we are not
able to meet our delivery contract ... and all our production
has halted," said Joanne Jobin, vice-president for investor
relations.
Excellon's concentrate delivery contracts were with
Consorcio Minero De Mexico Cormin Mex S.A. DE C.V.
Jobin said there was no more ore to be processed. "We have
gone through our stockpile now."
Jobin declined to give the number of workers who will be
affected. The company has about 50 workers at the Miguel Auza
mill in Zacatecas state and about 250 workers at the La Platosa
mine in Durango.
Excellon said in July the action was illegal and filed
criminal charges against all groups participating in the
protest.
"We believe this blockade is being funded and led by the
unions and the NGOs," Jobin told Reuters. "We are not in any
contravention of our contract whatsoever."
Jobin declined to comment on how much production has been or
will be lost or how soon the force majeure will be lifted.
Force majeure is a contract clause that allows a company to
miss shipments due to circumstances beyond its control.
"We are looking for a solution to end this conflict
quickly," Jobin said. She said the company was meeting with
government officials on a regular basis.
Excellon has also struggled in the past with local
landowners who want a new water treatment plant and other
concessions.
This is not the first time that struggles with workers at
the La Platosa mine have led to work stoppages. In 2011, the
simmering conflict led to seven days of lost output and a review
by Canada's mining watchdog.
The mine will remain under care and maintenance during the
blockade, the company said in a statement.
Shares of Excellon, which has a market value of about C$132
million ($132.7 million), fell as much as 5 percent to 46
Canadian cents on Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.