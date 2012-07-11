UPDATE 4-Excellon suspends work at Mexico mine due to protests

* Operations at La Platosa halted since Monday
* Company expects protest to end in the next 24-48 hours
* Miners say conflict could drag on for longer
By David Alire Garcia
MEXICO CITY, July 11 Canada's Excellon Resources
Inc halted operations at its La Platosa silver mine in
Mexico due to a continuing protest by landowners and union
members, the company said on Wednesday.
Protesters have blocked access to the mine in the northern
state of Durango since Monday, following a contested vote on
union representation last week.
The national miners union says Excellon is trying to impose
another more company-friendly union on the workers, a claim the
Toronto-based miner denies. Excellon has also struggled in the
past with local landowners who want a new water treatment plant
and other concessions.
Union members and the land holders have joined forces to
block the entrance to the mine, which produced 1.3 million
ounces of silver in 2011.
Excellon, which also owns the Miguel Auza mill in Zacatecas
state, said the action is illegal and filed criminal charges
against all groups participating in the protest.
The company expects the dispute to be resolved within the
next 24 to 48 hours.
The miners union, however, said the conflict could drag on
if there is no resolution to both the labor and land disputes.
"It will stay closed until the company gives into the
demands," said Jorge Mora, head of the local union section,
adding the blockade could last for months or even years.
Mora said the company must agree not to interfere in union
elections. The national miners union, which has connections with
the United Steelworkers union, lost the representation vote to
another union and says the process was riddled with
irregularities. The union's lawyers plan to file legal appeals
to Excellon's criminal complaints.
The company declined to quantify how much production has
been lost due to the stoppage and says a quick resolution would
have little impact on overall output.
"We can easily make up for it overtime," Excellon's vice
president for investor relations Joanne Jobin said. "It could
have absolutely no impact whatsoever if this action is stopped
by the government."
Officials with the state of Durango did not responded to
requests for comment.
The national miners union has clashed with major mining
companies in the past even as its leader, Napoleon Gomez, is
living in Canada to avoid arrest on corruption charges in
Mexico, which he says are fabricated.
Gomez led a three-year-long strike at Mexico's largest
copper mine owned by Grupo Mexico but the company
took back control of the pit in 2010 - with the help of federal
police - after winning a drawn out court battle.
Many miners have left the union to join other labor
organizations.
This is not the first time that struggles with workers at La
Platosa mine have led to work stoppages and clashes between
rival unions.
In 2011, the simmering conflict led to seven days of lost
output and a review by Canada's mining watchdog.
While operations at La Platosa are halted, Excellon says it
will continue to process stockpiled ore at its Miguel Auza mill,
some 200 kilometers (124 miles) south of the mine.
Excellon shares, which have gained about 15 percent this
year, slid 7.8 percent from Tuesday's close to 59 Canadian cents
on Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.