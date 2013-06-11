版本:
公司新闻(英文)

Excel Maritime intends to file for bankruptcy

June 11 Drybulk shipper Excel Maritime Carriers Ltd intends to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, regulatory filings showed.

The company started soliciting acceptances from its lenders for a prepackaged reorganization plan, it said in the filing on Tuesday.

The plan was supported by a steering committee of the company's secured lenders and it would file a petition under Chapter 11 after the solicitation period, Excel said.

