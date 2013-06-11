Excel Maritime intends to file for bankruptcy

BRIEF-CME Group Inc announces first trades of Monday weekly equity index options
June 11 Drybulk shipper Excel Maritime Carriers Ltd intends to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, regulatory filings showed.
The company started soliciting acceptances from its lenders for a prepackaged reorganization plan, it said in the filing on Tuesday.
The plan was supported by a steering committee of the company's secured lenders and it would file a petition under Chapter 11 after the solicitation period, Excel said.
ZURICH, April 4 An anonymous tip to Dutch authorities on thousands of suspicious accounts at Credit Suisse could hardly have come at a worse time for Switzerland and its banks.
* Aluminium biggest speculative long on LME - Marex (Updates with closing prices)