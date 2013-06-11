UPDATE 2-Excel Maritime plans to file for bankruptcy

* Says soliciting acceptances from lenders for
reorganization plan
* To get up to $80 mln of liquidity under the plan
* NYSE suspends trading in shares
June 11 Drybulk shipper Excel Maritime Carriers
Ltd intends to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, a
regulatory filing showed on Tuesday, making it the latest victim
of a downturn in the shipping industry.
Charter rates for dry bulk vessels, which transport cargoes
such as coal, grain and iron ore, have steadily declined since
2008 as dozens of new vessels ordered before the global
financial crisis came into service after demand had fallen.
The slump, one of the worst ever faced by the industry, has
caused a number of bankruptcies including that of Britain's
oldest shipping firm, Stephenson Clarke Shipping Ltd, and
Italian dry freight group Deiulemar Shipping.
Excel said it had started soliciting acceptances from its
lenders for a prepackaged reorganization plan, supported by a
committee of its secured lenders.
Excel would file a petition under Chapter 11 after the
solicitation period, the filing showed.
The company, which owns and operates a fleet of 38 dry bulk
cargo vessels, said it was no longer able to sustain its debt
service obligations.
Excel, whose market capitalization was $43 million as of
Monday's close, has $150 million of unsecured bonds due in 2027.
Obligations under its senior secured credit facility are about
$771 million.
"We have been expecting a restructuring or Chapter 11 event
at Excel Maritime for some time, given ongoing weakness in the
dry bulk market and its significant debt obligations," Wells
Fargo Securities analyst Michael Webber said.
A restructuring agreement between its senior lenders and
an entity affiliated with the family of Excel's Chairman,
Gabriel Panayotides, gives Excel up to $50 million of new
capital.
The company will also get access to $30 million of currently
restricted cash.
Panayotides will receive a 60 percent equity stake in the
company for $30 million. The stake could potentially increase to
75 percent with an additional $20 million contribution.
The lenders will own the remaining 40 percent stake, and in
exchange will postpone the maturity of Excel's $771 million
senior secured facility to 2018.
"We believe that there is substantial long-term Chapter 11
or refinancing risk amid other distressed dry bulk stocks
including Genco Shipping and Trading Ltd, Dryships Inc
and Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc," Webber said.
Clarkson Capital Markets analyst Urs Dur noted that while
some drybulk shippers remain stressed, companies such as Navios
Maritime Holdings Inc and Navios Maritime Partners LP
had solid balance sheets.
Excel had $27.2 million in cash and more than $1 billion in
debt as of June 2012, according to Thomson Reuters data.
The New York Stock Exchange said it would immediately
suspend trading in Excel shares and start delisting proceedings.
The stock closed at 47 cents on Monday. ()