ICE to host British carbon permit auctions until end-2017

March 4 ICE Futures Europe will continue to host Britain's carbon auctions until November 2017, the bourse said on Wednesday.

ICE was appointed in 2012 by the British government to carry out its auctions of EU Allowances (EUAs) until the end of 2015 but this contract has now been extended, the exchange said in a press release.

ICE Futures Europe is a part of the Intercontinental Exchange.

EUAs are the currency of the EU's Emissions Trading System, which regulates around half of Europe's output of heat-trapping gases by forcing over 12,000 power plants, factories and airlines to surrender one allowance for every tonne they emit. (Reporting By Susanna Twidale, editing by David Evans)