ICE to host British carbon permit auctions until end-2017

UPDATE 3-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 23
Jan 23 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 31 points at 7,168 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.48 percent ahead of the cash market open.
March 4 ICE Futures Europe will continue to host Britain's carbon auctions until November 2017, the bourse said on Wednesday.
ICE was appointed in 2012 by the British government to carry out its auctions of EU Allowances (EUAs) until the end of 2015 but this contract has now been extended, the exchange said in a press release.
ICE Futures Europe is a part of the Intercontinental Exchange.
EUAs are the currency of the EU's Emissions Trading System, which regulates around half of Europe's output of heat-trapping gases by forcing over 12,000 power plants, factories and airlines to surrender one allowance for every tonne they emit. (Reporting By Susanna Twidale, editing by David Evans)
ZURICH, Jan 23 Actelion's Opsumit drug missed a primary endpoint in a late-stage study of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension due to Eisenmenger Syndrome, a doctor involved in the trial said in a statement from the Swiss drugmaker.