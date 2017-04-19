Essential stock market data costs to soar, trade group warns

| NEW YORK, April 19
NEW YORK, April 19 Many small- and mid-sized
trading firms will see massive data cost increases as a result
of a "clarification" added to a plan that governs how essential
stock trading data is collected and disseminated, according to
an industry trade group.
The data in question comes from a market utility called the
Consolidated Tape Association (CTA) that provides investors
with stock quotes and last sale prices for New York Stock
Exchange-listed securities. It is essential for trading and
regulatory compliance.
Following a recent amendment to CTA rules, fees for some
smaller trading firms will skyrocket twenty-fold or more,
according to the Securities Industry and Financial Markets
Association, which represents banks, broker-dealers and asset
managers.
"As this likely impacts thousands of firms, we can be sure
that an extraordinary number of investors will be facing a
significant impediment to their ability to access core data,"
SIFMA said in a letter to the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission on Tuesday.
The CTA declined to comment.
A spokesman for the utility, which is run by the
Intercontinental Exchange's NYSE unit and governed by 15
securities exchanges, as well as the Financial Industry
Regulatory Authority, said the CTA would officially respond to
the SEC next week.
The CTA said in December it was adding a "clarification" to
its fee schedule around who has to pay fees for data access and
displayed and non-displayed data. Displayed data has
traditionally referred to data the recipient could see, whereas
non-displayed data fed directly into trading algorithms.
As a result of the clarification, which the SEC published on
March 23, with immediate effect, many firms that had been paying
for displayed data only will also have to pay access and
non-displayed fees.
For example, a firm that has received data on NYSE-listed
securities to be used on 10 professional devices, such as laptop
or desktop computers, for display use only, would have paid the
CTA around $270 a month, SIFMA said.
Following the CTA amendment, those professional devices
would be considered non-display and the firm's bill would soar
to $6,000 a month, SIFMA said. The CTA also includes data for
securities listed on Bats, NYSE Arca and NYSE MKT exchanges,
which would cost an additional $3,000 a month.
The steep price for essential data highlights conflicts of
interest among exchanges, which have in recent years gone from
being non-profit utilities to for-profit, publicly traded
companies, but retained their regulatory responsibilities, SIFMA
said.
(Reporting by John McCrank; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)