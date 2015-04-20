Exchanges, SIFMA go to SEC trial in battle over market data fees

| WASHINGTON, April 20
WASHINGTON, April 20 Wall Street's leading trade
group went to battle on Monday against two top U.S. stock
exchanges, arguing they should not have leeway to hike the fees
they charge traders to access crucial proprietary equity market
data.
In a hearing before a Securities and Exchange Commission
administrative law judge, an attorney for the Securities
Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA) tried to
undercut testimony from an employee at Intercontinental
Exchange's NYSE Arca.
At the heart of the case is a fundamental question about
whether competition between NYSE and Nasdaq OMX is
constraining the two rivals enough to justify the fees they
charge traders for proprietary data.
SIFMA argues that there are no competition constraints
because the two data sets are significantly different, and
traders rely heavily on both.
During a cross examination, SIFMA's attorney Michael Warden
of Sidley Austin LLP pressed NYSE Arca's head of proprietary
trading James Brooks about whether he had ever actually compared
the two "depth of book" products, or a listing of quotes from
potential buyers and sellers.
"I have never tried to take snapshots and compare them,"
Brooks said, though he later added that the two contain
"similar" data.
Monday marks the first day of a week-long trial featuring a
battle of the experts.
It is also the third time that outside groups have battled
the exchanges over rules that let them charge for proprietary
market data.
The exchanges say they are forced to charge fees because
they are fiercely competing with SIFMA's brokerage members for
order flow. Brokerages typically operate "dark pools" and other
internal electronic matching engines that compete directly with
the exchanges for orders.
The fight against the exchanges started in 2006, after a
coalition of Internet companies filed a challenge against NYSE
Arca after it won approval from the SEC to implement a new rule
to start charging fees. SIFMA later joined the dispute.
The case eventually went before the U.S. Court of Appeals
for the District of Columbia twice.
The first time, the court vacated the rule, saying there was
insufficient evidence that competition constrained fees. The
case was dismissed a second time in 2013 on jurisdictional
grounds, prompting the battle to wind up in the SEC's own
administrative court.
The trial there is unusual. Typically, hearings in the SEC's
in-house court involve enforcement matters, not disputes between
private parties.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; additional reporting by Herbert
Lash in New York; Editing by Ted Botha)