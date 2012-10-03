RPT-Qatar bourse names Al-Mansoori CEO, replacing Went

BRIEF-Zhaopin reports Q2 results
* Zhaopin reports second quarter of fiscal year 2017 financial results
DOHA Oct 3 Rashid Bin Ali al-Mansoori has been named the new chief executive officer of Qatar Exchange (QE), the bourse said on Wednesday, replacing Andre Went who will now work with the firm as a strategic advisor.
Mansoori, who is currently the deputy chief executive of the bourse, has previously worked with Qatar Investment Authority, the Gulf state's sovereign wealth fund, a statement from Qatar Exchange said on Wednesday.
"The appointment of Al-Mansoori....comes in line with the general policy of the State of Qatar of appointing highly-qualified Qataris in leading positions in government and semi government institutions," Ali al-Abdulla, acting chairman of the exchange's board said in the statement.
Went had joined the exchange in 2009 as part of a strategic partnership with NYSE Euronext.
* Zhaopin reports second quarter of fiscal year 2017 financial results
* Sees 2017 Q1 net sales to a range of $185 million to $195 million
* Whitney receives approval to close transaction with First NBC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: