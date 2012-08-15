CORRECTED-RESEARCH ALERT-Raymond James raises Exchange Income price target

(Corrects to say Raymond James raises, not cuts, its price target)

Aug 15 Exchange Income Corp : * Raymond James raises Exchange Income Corp price target to C$31.50 from C$30; rating outperform For a summary of rating and price target changes on U.S. companies: Reuters Eikon users, click on Reuters 3000Xtra users, double-click Reuters Station users, click .1568 For a summary of rating and price target changes on Canadian companies: Reuters Eikon users, click on Reuters 3000Xtra users, double-click Reuters Station users, click .4899