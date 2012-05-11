WRAPUP 1-Cost cuts bolster Brazil's BM&FBovespa, Cetip profit

* Profit gains on higher revenue, expense controls
* Net income at Cetip jumps 78.6 pct, beats estimates
* BM&FBovespa profit up, but slightly misses forecast
* Expenses again become defining element in earnings
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal
SAO PAULO, May 10 Expense cuts and
stronger-than-expected revenue boosted first-quarter earnings at
Brazilian financial companies BM&FBovespa and Cetip
, signaling that local markets are gradually
recovering from risk aversion in past months.
Trading volumes were strong at BM&FBovespa, the world's
third-largest exchange, on the back of robust demand for
equities and derivatives.
For Cetip, rising revenue for custody and clearing and lower
debt-servicing expenses offset poor registration of auto loan
liens.
Cetip outperformed BM&FBovespa in terms of profit and
revenue growth, beating analysts' estimates thanks to expense
controls -- which again became a defining element in earnings.
BM&FBovespa reported a slight miss in earnings, but strong
trading volumes for the month of April might signal that revenue
gains may be sustained throughout the year.
CETIP
Cetip, Latin America's largest securities clearinghouse,
earned 71.434 million reais ($36.4 million) in profit in the
quarter, up 78.6 percent from a year earlier, according to a
securities filing on Thursday. This was above the average 66.9
million reais estimate in a Reuters poll of six analysts.
In the company's traditional segment of registration and
custody of fixed-income securities, revenue increased 20 percent
from a year earlier, while sales of liens on auto loans at its
financing unit fell a lower-than-expected 1.3 percent, the
filing showed.
Revenue at the financing unit fell for a second straight
quarter, after the number of car sales financed by loans dropped
by 5.4 percent in the quarter. The decline in revenue at the
unit, known as SNG, was offset by higher fees on the liens.
Operating expenses rose 0.9 percent on an annual basis, but
fell 12.9 percent from the fourth quarter. Net financial income,
or the difference between non-operating revenue and
debt-servicing costs, posted a shortfall of 23.6 million reais
compared with the poll's forecast for 25 million reais.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortization, a gauge of operational profitability known as
EBITDA, gained 10.2 percent to 142 million reais from a year
ago. On a sequential basis, EBITDA advanced 1.5 percent.
The result topped the poll's prediction for EBITDA of 137.2
million reais.
The central bank's decision to trim the overnight rate since
August is helping Cetip cut borrowing costs.
BM&FBOVESPA
Net income at São Paulo-based BM&FBovespa slightly missed
analysts' expectations on Thursday after a tumble in operating
expenses. The São Paulo-based company earned 280.4 million reais
during the quarter, up 3.6 percent from a year earlier.
The result came below the 282.9 million reais average
estimate of nine analysts in a Reuters poll, mainly because the
company's effective tax rate rose significantly and financial
expenses climbed.
Net revenue rose 6.5 percent to 502.8 million reais,
slightly above the 500 million reais predicted in the poll.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization - a
measure of cash flow known as EBITDA - rose 20 percent to 368.3
million reais, topping the forecast of 337.1 million reais in
the period.
Revenue per contract at the equities and derivatives
segments rose, while cash-equity margins edged higher after the
share of high-frequency trading fell slightly on a sequential
basis.
Expenses fell 11.9 percent, driven by a tumble in payroll
costs and outsourced services. Marketing spending plummeted 63
percent.
Management at both companies will discuss first-quarter
results with investors at conference calls on Friday.