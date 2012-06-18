UPDATE 1-Brazil bourse study inconclusive on competition role

* Oxera recommends gradual approach on competition
* Says costs could offset benefits of competition
* BM&FBovespa is sole exchange operator in country
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Aluísio Alves
SAO PAULO, June 18 Policymakers looking at
whether to spur competition in Brazil's financial exchange
industry must consider the need to keep adequate levels of
liquidity and transparency in the fast-growing bourse market, an
independent study commissioned by the nation's securities
regulator said on Monday.
The benefits that more competition could bring about, such
as smaller fees for trading and post-trading services, could be
outweighed by the cost of adapting the new bourses to the
specific requirements of local regulation, the study, conducted
by U.K.-based Oxera Consulting, said.
The study was inconclusive on whether fostering competition
would ultimately benefit market participants, regulators and the
nation's financial markets. Oxera consultants recommended that
regulatory agency CVM take a gradual approach to any changes to
the current exchange market structure.
The report highlighted challenges facing potential entrants
to Brazil's burgeoning exchange market which is dominated by the
nation's sole exchange operator, BM&FBovespa.
Oxera said that "carefully managed evolution of the
regulatory framework may be required to realize the benefits of"
competition. What the Brazilian exchange industry needs is
"managed evolution and not revolution" to strike a balance
between the need for more competition and for tight oversight
standards, Oxera said.
"There is still much to be determined -- particularly the
regulations under which the entrants will operate -- but clarity
is improving," Goldman Sachs Group analyst Carlos Macedo wrote
in a note to clients. He expects new entrants to begin gaining
market share in 2014, when BM&FBovespa's multi-asset central
counterparty clearing platform starts operating.
According to Oxera, Brazil's stock market has grown to a
size "that is broadly comparable with the size at which entry
into the market for trading and post-trading services started to
take place in other countries." In principle, the study said,
there is room for multiple trading platforms should Brazil keep
growing.
But the fact that the Brazilian regulatory framework for its
financial markets is substantially different from those of other
nations "means that certain specific forms of entry that have
taken place in other countries -- for example, trading through
dark pools -- are unlikely to be compatible with current
Brazilian rules," Oxera said.
"Any intervention by regulators and policy-makers to
stimulate competition needs to consider the implications for the
quality of the Brazilian stock market," the study concluded.
CURRENT FRAMEWORK
The Oxera report also found that lack of competition is
unlikely to cause harm in the medium-term. The consultancy
proposed a self-imposed regime of price monitoring and
benchmarking by BM&FBovespa, incentives to improve access to
BM&FBovespa's clearing, and ways to enhance market supervision
and regulation.
Shares of BM&FBovespa, fell about 3.3 percent on Monday to
10.39 reais, mostly because of turmoil in global markets
following Greece's election, traders said. Shares of Cetip
, Latin America's largest securities clearinghouse,
surged 2.3 percent to 26.29 reais.
Under current rules, BM&FBovespa, the nation's sole exchange
operator, enjoys a near monopoly on all trading, clearing and
settlement services for most locally-traded shares. While
depositary receipts in New York or other global financial hubs
provide a possible alternative to trading on BM&FBovespa, many
investors cannot trade them due to legal or tax restrictions.
Furthermore, there are no legal rules in place requiring
BM&FBovespa to sell or rent clearing services, a strategic part
of any trading business requiring a huge investment of time and
money. Last year, U.S.-based exchanges BATS Trading and Direct
Edge announced plans to enter Brazil's cash equities market.
Rio de Janeiro-based CVM said in a statement on its website
that it will soon hold a meeting between its councilors and
market participants to discuss the content of the Oxera report.
Some market participants expected the CVM to suggest ways to
share or create new post-trading facilities to boost competition
without loosening safeguards for liquidity and transparency.
CVM President Maria Helena Santana told Reuters last month
that the regulator has no position on whether Brazil needs more
bourses, adding that her core concern is not competition but
maintaining adequate levels of liquidity and transparency.
Given Brazil's market structure, competitors would only
rival BM&FBovespa's leading position by investing substantially
in a post-trading platform or renting BM&FBovespa's. In both
cases, newcomers may only see a payback after many years.
In Brazil, trading transactions are settled through a central
counterparty clearinghouse, a complex and capital-intensive
venture. Unlike in the United States, exchanges in Brazil have
to identify final buyers and sellers, not brokers, on a given
deal and cannot execute cross-country orders.
Francisco Carlos Gomes, chief financial officer at São
Paulo-based Cetip, reaffirmed Cetip's longstanding stance of not
competing directly in segments traditionally controlled by
BM&FBovespa. While Cetip is considering a bourse to offer
trading and settlement services, the project is for derivative
products that "no market participant currently offers," he told
Reuters in an interview.