WRAPUP 2-Brazil's Cetip meets estimates on expenses; BM&FBovespa misses

* Expense controls help Cetip profit rise
* BM&FBovespa feels pinch of low volumes
* Management to discuss earnings in Friday calls
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Natalia Gómez
SAO PAULO, Nov 7 Third-quarter earnings at
Brazil's two listed exchange and clearinghouse companies came in
mixed on Thursday, as expense controls failed to offset the
impact of declines in trading volumes and weak revenue from
registration of securities and other financial services.
BM&FBovespa SA, Brazil's sole listed bourse,
missed analysts' estimates for third-quarter profit, as volume
in equities and derivatives trading suffered from feeble
activity between July and September. For Cetip SA Mercados
Organizados, lower expenses helped keep profit in
line with analysts' estimates even as revenue expansion
faltered.
As widely expected in a Thomson Reuters poll, earnings in
the so-called market structure industry reflected various
reductions in activity related to market participants that are
uncertain about macroeconomic conditions in Brazil and abroad.
Management of both companies will discuss results with investors
in conference calls scheduled for Friday.
Net income at Cetip, Latin America's largest securities
clearinghouse, totaled 93.46 million reais ($41 million) in the
third quarter, largely in line with a profit estimate of 94
million reais in a Thomson Reuters poll. Profit rose 2.5 percent
and 48.2 percent on a quarter-on-quarter and year-on-year basis,
respectively.
BM&FBovespa earned 281.9 million reais in net income, below
the 291 million reais net income estimate in the same poll.
Profit tumbled 19.7 percent from the prior quarter but rose 1.9
percent on an annual basis.
Overall, slower economic growth this year has weighed on
equity and derivatives trading volumes, fixed-income
registration and auto lien sales. The market momentum may extend
into this quarter, as a policy by private-sector banks to limit
exposure to certain lending segments and rein in trading-related
risks may continue.
"This process of financial deleveraging across the banking
system is definitely having an impact on revenue growth,"
Francisco Carlos Gomes, chief financial officer at Cetip, said
in a telephone phone interview after the results.
CETIP
In the short term, Gomes does not see revenue trends
improving significantly.
Cetip's revenue from assets under custody rose sequentially,
reflecting a long-term stretching of maturities in the local
fixed-income securities market. Net revenue rose 0.5 percent to
230.1 million reais, above the 229 million reais estimate in the
poll.
In the loan liens unit, revenue unexpectedly rose. Banks in
Brazil scaled down vehicle financing over the past two years as
defaults in the segment hit a record high. Cetip's liens unit
registers auto loans and sells customized data on their value to
banks.
Operating expenses rose 0.2 percent in the quarter,
bolstering profit despite a 9.5 percent decline expected in the
poll. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation,
amortization and stock option expenses, a gauge of operational
profitability known as adjusted EBITDA, totaled 166.66 million
reais, above the 163 million reais forecast in the poll.
"We continue with a detailed control on expenses but we
won't spare any efforts to spend when we need to innovate,"
Gomes added.
BM&FBOVESPA
Cetip stock is down 1.4 percent this year. Shares of
BM&FBovespa have shed 12 percent in the same period.
Net revenue at BM&FBovespa came in at 535.4 million reais,
compared with the poll's 542 million reais estimate. Revenue at
the BM&F and the Bovespa equities segments recorded
quarter-on-quarter drops of 15 percent and 11 percent,
respectively.
Expenses rose to 194.1 million reais, missing the 183
million reais estimate, a result significantly above the average
of recent quarters but, according to management, still within
guidance.
"We maintained the focus on expense controls in the quarter,
keeping the number in line with our budget for the year,"
BM&FBovespa CFO Eduardo Guardia said in a securities filing.