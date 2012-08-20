UPDATE 1-CME applies to set up exchange in Britain

Northern Trust buys UBS Asset Management administration units
ZURICH, Feb 20 U.S.-based Northern Trust is buying UBS Group's UBS Asset Management fund administration servicing units in Luxembourg and Switzerland, UBS said in a statement on Monday.
LONDON Aug 20 CME Group Inc, the biggest U.S. futures exchange operator, has applied to create an exchange in the UK that it says would initially begin trading foreign exchange futures products.
In a statement on Monday, which came after the Wall Street Journal said that CME was looking to create a European derivatives exchange in Britain, the company said it expects to launch the new exchange in mid-2013.
Robert Ray, CME's managing director of products and services, will become chief executive officer of CME Europe, the company said.
Chicago-based CME runs the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, the Chicago Board of Trade and the New York Mercantile Exchange.
TOKYO, Feb 20 A major aluminium producer has made an indicative offer of a premium of $125 per tonne to Japanese buyers for April-June primary metal shipments, up 32 percent from the last quarter, three sources directly involved in pricing talks said on Monday.
Feb 20 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 11 points at 7,310 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures 0.3 percent higher ahead of the cash market open.