CME's Donohue leaves door open on Europe exchange

* Evaluating build up of Europe trading, CEO says
* Smaller scale acquisition is not ruled out
* London Metal Exchange received interest from suitors
By Ann Saphir and Jonathan Spicer
CHICAGO, Oct 11 CME Group Inc (CME.O), which
last year opened a London clearinghouse, may build out its
European operations to include an exchange, its chief executive
said on Tuesday.
"We're definitely evaluating" a build up of European
trading operations, CME's Craig Donohue said in an interview at
the exchange's Chicago headquarters. "I wouldn't foreclose that
opportunity. Right now the focus has been primarily on
clearing, but that's something that we're certainly thinking
about."
Donohue did not say whether the plan would be to build or
to buy an exchange, but appeared not to rule out either.
London Metal Exchange, which offers trading on a suite of
metals futures that is largely missing from CME's stable, said
last month it is considering a sale after receiving expressions
of interest. LME has said there are at least 10 suitors, but
any potential deal is not likely to be done before the end of
the second quarter next year, if one is done at all.
Although Donohue and other exchange officials have
repeatedly said they see no "large-scale" acquisitions in CME's
near future, Donohue seemed to suggest LME could be a target.
"I've never been specific about what constitutes large, but
certainly if you looked at our past, large-scale would be like
Chicago Board of Trade or New York Mercantile Exchange,"
Donohue said.
CME bought CBOT for $11 billion in 2007 and it bought Nymex
for $8 billion in 2008. Observers say LME could be valued at
about $1 billion.
"We've always had a very focused mergers and acquisitions
strategy. It's been derivatives only," he said. "For those
reasons, that narrows the range of exchange companies that
we're particularly interested in."
(Reporting by Ann Saphir and Jonathan Spicer in Chicago;
editing by Andre Grenon)