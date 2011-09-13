CME CFO visited several states to talk relocation

Sept 13 CME Group Inc (CME.O), whose roots in Chicago date to 1848, is serious about possibly relocating to another state to avoid high Illinois taxes, its chief financial officer said on Tuesday.

"I've visited several states on this particular topic," Jamie Parisi said at a conference hosted by Barclays. "We've being doing what we can to see how we can lower our rate."

CME operates the Chicago Board of Trade and the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, as well as the New York Mercantile Exchange.

(Reporting by Ann Saphir)