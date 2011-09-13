CME CFO visited several states to talk relocation

BRIEF-Meisheng Cultural & Creative unit to buy shares in JAKKS Pacific
* Says co's Hong Kong-based unit plans to use 50.5 million yuan to buy shares in JAKKS Pacific Inc, and will own 6.92 percent stake in it after transaction
Sept 13 CME Group Inc (CME.O), whose roots in Chicago date to 1848, is serious about possibly relocating to another state to avoid high Illinois taxes, its chief financial officer said on Tuesday.
"I've visited several states on this particular topic," Jamie Parisi said at a conference hosted by Barclays. "We've being doing what we can to see how we can lower our rate."
CME operates the Chicago Board of Trade and the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, as well as the New York Mercantile Exchange.
(Reporting by Ann Saphir)
Feb 5 KPMG India has appointed Arun Kumar as chairman and chief executive, effective Feb. 5.
