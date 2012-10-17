CME outbid other potential buyers for Kansas City Board of Trade

CHICAGO Oct 17 CME Group Inc had
competition in its bid for the Kansas City Board of Trade, but
ultimately the smaller market's board of directors deemed CME's
offer the best fit and the best value for shareholders, a top
Kansas City Board of Trade official said.
"Yes we did speak to other parties," Jeff Borchardt, Kansas
City Board of Trade president, told reporters on a conference
call after the $126 million acquisition by CME was announced on
Wednesday.
Borchardt did not disclose the names of the other bidders.
IntercontinentalExchange Inc, the only other large U.S.
exchange operator to offer agricultural contracts and which
several years ago lost a bidding war to CME over the acquisition
of the Chicago Board of Trade, earlier declined to comment on
speculation that it was in talks with Kansas City Board of
Trade.
Discussions around the purchase of Kansas City Board of
Trade began to heat up this past spring, the market's executives
said on the call.