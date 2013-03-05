CME Group is focused on 'organic' growth, not M&A - senior exec

March 5 CME Group Inc is inclined to
grow by building its own businesses rather than by buying other
exchanges, a top executive said on Tuesday, after a report the
largest U.S. futures exchanges operator had considered a merger.
"At this point we are looking at organic ways to grow with
our European clearinghouse as well as CME Europe, the standalone
exchange," senior managing director Derek Sammann told an
investor conference sponsored by Raymond James. "We feel that we
are in a good position. We always look at opportunities, but I
think we feel good about where we are right now."
Sammann's comments are the latest from a top CME official
after Bloomberg reported last week that CME approached rival
Deutsche Boerse AG about possible merger talks. [ID:
L6N0BP9PM]
Deutsche Boerse said the companies were not in talks. CME
Executive Chairman Terrence Duffy last week said that whether
the company would pursue a new acquisition is yet to be decided.
Exchange operators have been trying over the past few years
to strike deals to build scale, expand geographically and create
more profitable products, but in recent years have been stymied
by regulators intent on preventing what they saw as
anticompetitive deals.
Atlanta-based IntercontinentalExchange Inc, which
competes with CME, late last year may have set off another round
of consolidation of the industry when it agreed to buy NYSE
Euronext for $8.2 billion.
CME itself bought the Kansas City Board of Trade, a much
smaller deal that it was able to complete with cash only. A
purchase of Deutsche Boerse would be a much bigger acquisition,
and the biggest in CME's history.