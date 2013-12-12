Global exchange trade group launches cyber security committee

Dec 12 The World Federation of Exchanges on
Thursday launched a cyber security committee made up of members
from dozens of exchanges and clearing houses to collaborate on
finding the most effective ways to protect the global capital
markets from cyber crime.
The Cyber Security Working Group will be chaired by Mark
Graff, chief information security officer, at Nasdaq OMX Group
and vice-chaired by Jerry Perullo, who heads
information security at IntercontinentalExchange Group.
"We are tasked with a significant goal: to build universal
best practices and partner with third-parties to combat systemic
cyber abuse to ensure the resiliency and strength of our capital
markets," Graff said in a statement.
Around half of the world's securities exchanges were the
target of cyber-attacks last year, according to a paper released
in July by the World Federation of Exchanges Office and the
research department of the International Organization of
Securities Commissions.
The prevalence of attacks along with the interconnected
nature of the markets creates the potential for widespread
systemic impacts, the groups said.
In addition to developing cyber security best practices, the
new committee will focus on principles such as facilitating
information sharing, including threat intelligence, attack
trends, and useful policies, standards and technologies, the WFE
said.
The committee will also seek to open a dialogue with policy
markers, regulators and government organizations on cyber
threats.
Other exchanges and clearing houses with representatives in
the committee include the Australian Securities Exchange, BM&F
BOVESPA, CME Group, Depository Trust &
Clearing Corporation, Saudi Stock Exchange, Singapore Exchange
Ltd SIX Swiss Exchange, and TMX Group.