Direct Edge to challenge NYSE and Nasdaq for closing trades

* Exchange plans to offer free closing trades
* Says would start in Q4, pending regulatory approval
* Aims to take market share from NYSE, Nasdaq
By John McCrank
NEW YORK, July 10 Direct Edge, the No. 4 U.S.
stock exchange operator, said on Tuesday it plans to offer free
trading at the close of markets, in a direct pricing challenge
to the New York Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq.
The New York Stock Exchange, owned by NYSE Euronext,
and the Nasdaq, owned by Nasdaq OMX, are currently the
only exchanges that execute closing orders.
Direct Edge, which operates the EDGA and EDGX exchanges,
said the lack of competition on the market close has allowed the
legacy exchanges to charge significantly more for end-of-day
orders than they do for intra-day orders.
"Our members are not happy with the costs of participating
on the NYSE and Nasdaq closes," said Bryan Harkins, chief
operating officer at Direct Edge.
"If we inject pricing competition there, the end result is
we are going to grow market share, but also, it should act as a
catalyst to keep their fees in check."
Direct Edge plans to pair off market-on-close buy and sell
orders for free on its EDGX exchange starting in the fourth
quarter, pending regulatory approval.
The exchange plans to allow closing orders to be placed up
to a cut-off time just ahead of cut-off times at NYSE and
Nasdaq. Buy and sell orders would be paired to the extent
possible, and executed once the closing price was posted.
Any unmatched orders would be routed to the primary listing
market as market-on-close orders in advance of their respective
cut-off times.
Nasdaq nets a tenth of a cent, or $0.001, for clients who
trade below a certain amount per closing order, on both the buy
and the sell side. That is up from $0.0005 per share in 2008.
NYSE charges certain clients $0.00095 on closing orders, up
from $0.0005 in 2008.
Some off-exchange venues, or alternative trading systems,
also handle closing orders, but Harkins said that exchanges
serve a much more diverse membership, from wholesalers to
investment banks, agency traders, and retail firms.
Direct Edge, which also competes against BATS Global
Markets, is owned by a consortium that includes the
International Securities Exchange, Knight Capital Group,
Citadel Derivatives Group, Goldman Sachs Group, and J.P.
Morgan.