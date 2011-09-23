FACTBOX-LME sale would be latest in exchanges merger flurry

LONDON, Sept 23 The London Metal Exchange, the world's top market for industrial metals that is now seeing record trading volumes, is considering selling itself after being approached, it said on Friday. [ID:nL5E7KN3M5]

Here are some of the world's major stock-exchange deals, ranked by size:

* July 2007: Chicago Mercantile Exchange Holdings Inc, the world's largest derivatives exchange, agrees to buy cross-town rival CBOT Holdings Inc for more than $11 billion, ending a century of competition to create the world's largest publicly traded exchange by market capitalization. ( CME.O )

* April 2007: NYSE Group Inc acquires Euronext NV, an Amsterdam-based provider of securities brokerage services for around $10.2 billion to create NYSE Euronext NYX.N.

* February 2011: Deutsche Boerse AG ( DB1Gn.DE ) agrees to acquire NYSE Euronext in a deal worth $9 billion. Merger expected to close by year end.

* October 2010: Singapore Exchange Ltd ( SGXL.SI ) agrees an $8.3 billion takeover of Australia's ASX Ltd ( ASX.AX ) to create Asia's fourth-largest stock exchange. Deal awaiting government approval.

* August 2008: CME Group Inc ( CME.O ) buys NYMEX Holdings Inc, a provider of physical commodities futures and options exchange, in a deal valued at $7.56 billion.

* February 2008: Nasdaq acquires Nordic European-based exchange operator OMX for around $4 billion, forming Nasdaq OMX Group Inc ( NDAQ.O ).

* December 2007: Eurex AG acquires U.S.-based International Securities Exchange Holdings Inc, a provider of equity options trading services, for $2.82 billion.

* March 2006: Archipelago Holdings Inc merges with the New York Stock Exchange to form NYSE Group Inc in a stock-swap deal valued at $2.26 billion.

* October 2007: London Stock Exchange buys Borsa Italiana SpA, a Milan-based provider of securities brokerage services, in a $2.15 billion deal.

* July 2006: Australian Stock Exchange Ltd acquires SFE Corp Ltd, a commodities future exchange, in a $1.59 billion deal.

* May 2008: TSX Group Inc acquires Bourse de Montreal Inc for $1.19 billion.

* January 2007: IntercontinentalExchange Inc ( ICE.N ) buys the New York Board of Trade (NYBOT), a soft commodity market, for about $1 billion.

* July 2010: IntercontinentalExchange purchases Britain-based Climate Exchange for $597 million.

* October 2008: NYSE Euronext buys American Stock Exchange from Amex Membership Corp for $260 million in stock.

* March 2000: Stock Exchange of Hong Kong ( 0388.HK ) buys Hong Kong Futures Exchange in a stock swap valued at $160.2 million.

* June 2007: IntercontinentalExchange buys Winnipeg Commodity Exchange for C$40 million. (Source: Thomson Reuters data; Compiled by Reuters journalists; editing by Anthony Barker and Andre Grenon)