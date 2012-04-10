Bourses play nice cop to head off speed-trade rules

| LONDON, April 10
LONDON, April 10 The world's stock exchanges are
trying to rein in some of the most controversial activities of
high-speed trading firms, among their most valued clients, to
help head off tough sanctions from regulators.
The London Stock Exchange Group, Deutsche Boerse
and Nasdaq OMX have all recently announced
fines to cut out speculative trading in high volumes that some
of the speed traders engage in.
The trading firms use powerful computers to churn out
thousands of proposed trades, or orders, in fractions of a
second, a practice critics say has caused detrimental market
crashes and can give rise to market abuse.
The traders seek out tiny price differences in the market,
reaping a small margin on each trade, and need to trade in large
volumes to make enough money. But these high volumes, which
account for about half of all the trade on stock exchanges, can
exaggerate market moves, critics say.
The speed traders hope to avoid draconian new rules in the
works in Europe and America, which hit at the heart of their
technology-driven business, and exchanges are working on
voluntary measures to slow down trading.
"The exchanges are looking to push self-regulation rather
than have regulation imposed upon them," said Andrew Bowley, who
heads the computerised trading unit at Japanese investment bank
Nomura International in London.
High-frequency trading firms have grown rapidly in the
United States and Europe in the past decade and are a vital
source of income for exchange groups.
The firms - which include Getco and Citadel Securities in
the United States, and Optiver and IMC Trading in Europe - can
function as market makers, enabling their clients to trade in
securities by guaranteeing buy or sell prices.
While market making is seen as a useful function, speed
traders may also bet their own capital in markets, a more
controversial practice known as proprietary trading.
The trade body representing them in Europe has just 21
members, including relative unknowns such as Chopper Trading,
Mako Group and XR Trading, which between them share estimated
revenues of a couple of billion euros.
But the industry hit the headlines in May 2010, when it was
blamed for the "flash crash" in the United States, when the
stock market plummeted over a 1,000 points, or nearly 10
percent, in a matter of minutes.
The fall was initially caused by one large erroneous trade
from a funds firm, but the losses were rapidly magnified when
computer-driven high-frequency traders followed the move down.
A number of academic initiatives are investigating what
impact speed-trading firms can have on market gyrations, such as
the government-led Foresight group in Britain.
But politicians in Europe have already set their sight on
firms that seek to game the market by gleaning information from
rivals, quickly dipping in and out of markets with large
volume-orders to see how other traders react.
MICROSECONDS
Arlene McCarthy, a British centre-left member of the
European Parliament, wants exchanges to fine traders that put in
more than 250 orders for each actual trade.
It is widely accepted in the market that not each order
needs to lead to a trade, but the actual level of the
order-to-trade ratio is hotly debated.
Markus Ferber, the German centre-right lawmaker steering the
reforms through the European Parliament, said last month orders
should be forced to stay in the market for at least 500
milliseconds, or half a second, before they can be cancelled.
The world's fastest exchanges can currently trade in less
than 100 microseconds, or one ten thousandth of a second, so a
resting time of 500 milliseconds would mean these trades are
being slowed down by a factor of 5,000.
But the stock exchanges have now outlined their own
measures, and have started fining high-frequency traders that
exceed a set ratio of fake orders to real trades.
The LSE Group's Borsa Italiana has introduced a new charging
model to punish firms that exceed an order to trade ratio of
100:1 and set a sliding scale of 0.01 to 0.025 euro fines per
trade above the limit, depending on the severity of the breach.
Under the new rules, firms sending 101 orders before
producing a real trade each day will be fined whereas those that
have a ratio of 99:1 or less will avoid censure.
Investment banks, depending on their exposure to
high-frequency traders, trade at about 4:1 and most hedge funds
are also well below the stock exchange's threshold - though a
handful may exceed it, traders said.
Not all traders agree, however, that the self-imposed rules
by the exchanges will have real impact.
"I'd question whether these are real penalties or whether it
is more smoke and mirrors," said Joe Saluzzi, co-founder of U.S.
broker Themis Trading, and an outspoken critic of the
high-frequency trading industry.
SLOPPY, NOT ABUSIVE
Remco Lenterman, who heads the European Principal Traders
Organisation (EPTA) lobby group, said the stock exchanges had in
the past had similar limitations in place because of a lack of
computing power.
When computers became more powerful, high-frequency traders
increased their volume, and there was less need for them to
ensure that each algorithm generated a viable trading strategy,
as long as it wasn't loss-making.
"If you're offering unlimited capacity, participants will
spend less attention to the orders they're sending in,"
Lenterman said in a telephone interview.
"I like to call that sloppy algorithms. That is a better
description, because it has nothing to do with market abuse ...
We have to get away from the idea that it is market abuse."
Algorithms can be poorly programmed or become outdated over
time, and unless they are turned off, they will continue firing
orders without generating any real trades.
But plenty of high-frequency traders with genuine business
models should not be affected by the measures.
"(It) should prevent antisocial behaviour in the market, but
they are not so severe that they will affect genuine business,"
said Andrew Morgan, head of the "Autobahn" in-house equities
trading platform at Deutsche Bank.