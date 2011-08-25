NYSE, Nasdaq expect normal ops Monday despite Irene

NEW YORK Aug 25 NYSE Euronext NYX.N and Nasdaq OMX (NDAQ.O) said on Thursday they expect to normally operate their New York-based exchanges next Monday despite the potential impact of Hurricane Irene on New York City.

NYSE, NYSE Arca, NYSE Amex, NYSE Arca Options and NYSE Amex Options are at this time expected to operate normally on Monday, NYSE Euronext said in an e-mail.

Nasdaq OMX said it "currently plans to operate and support all of its markets normally."

While Hurricane Irene has a long way to travel, and a great deal of uncertainty remains, computer models on Thursday suggested the storm would come very close to New York City or perhaps even pass directly over it. For details see [ID:nN1E77O151]