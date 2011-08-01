NYSE-Deutsche Boerse to jump to top options spot

CHICAGO Aug 1 NYSE Euronext NYX.N and
Germany's Deutsche Boerse AG (DB1Gn.DE) will become the market
leader of the ultra-competitive U.S. options trading industry
once their merger is complete, data from clearinghouse OCC
showed on Monday.
Last month NYSE and Deutsche Boerse shareholders approved
the transatlantic merger, which will bring together not only
Europe's two biggest derivatives exchanges but also three
mid-ranking U.S. options marketplaces.
The exchanges -- Deutsche Boerse's International Securities
Exchange and NYSE's Amex and NYSE Arca venues -- together
handled 40.3 percent of all U.S. stock- and stock-index options
trades last month, according to figures on the OCC website.
Bragging rights for the No. 1 spot have in recent months
gone to either CBOE Holdings Inc (CBOE.O), which owns the
oldest U.S. options exchange, or Nasdaq OMX Group (NDAQ.O),
which operates two venues, PHLX and NOM.
CBOE, which also owns the electronic C2 market, handled
26.2 percent of all options contracts traded in July; Nasdaq
handled 25.9 percent.
Traders say they expect NYSE and Deutsche Boerse to lose
some of their collective volume once they complete the merger,
as market participants spread their business among
competitors.
But the large lead the three exchanges have over their
nearest rivals suggests they will keep their collective top
spot for some time to come, analysts have said.
The merger still needs the approval of regulators, which in
Europe may require a review lasting through the end of the
year.
Deutsche Boerse is buying NYSE Euronext for about $9
billion.
