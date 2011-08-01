UPDATE 1-NYSE-Deutsche Boerse to jump to top options spot

* July daily trade at all U.S. options markets up 32 pct
* NYSE-D.Boerse had 40.3 pct share, making them dominant
* CBOE had 26.2 pct market share, Nasdaq had 25.9 pct
(Adds rise in total trading volume, dividend trade detail)
By Ann Saphir and Doris Frankel
CHICAGO, Aug 1 NYSE Euronext NYX.N and
Germany's Deutsche Boerse AG (DB1Gn.DE) will lead the
ultra-competitive U.S. options trading industry once their
merger is complete, data from clearinghouse OCC showed on
Monday.
Overall, the nine U.S. options exchanges handled an average
of 17.4 million contracts each day last month, up 32 percent
from last year.
Deutsche Boerse's International Securities Exchange and
NYSE's Amex and NYSE Arca venues together handled 40.3 percent
of that trade, according to figures on the OCC website.
Last month NYSE and Deutsche Boerse shareholders approved
the transatlantic merger, and the combination will overshadow
all other options exchange operators.
Bragging rights for the No. 1 spot have in recent months
gone to either CBOE Holdings Inc (CBOE.O), which owns the
oldest U.S. options exchange, or Nasdaq OMX Group (NDAQ.O),
which operates two venues, PHLX and NOM.
CBOE, which also owns the electronic C2 market, handled
26.2 percent of all options contracts traded in July; Nasdaq
handled 25.9 percent.
Traders say they expect NYSE and Deutsche Boerse to lose
some of their collective volume once they complete the merger,
as market participants spread their business among
competitors.
But the large lead the three exchanges have over their
nearest rivals suggests they will keep their collective top
spot for some time to come, analysts have said.
The merger still needs the approval of regulators, which in
Europe may require a review lasting through the end of the
year.
Deutsche Boerse is buying NYSE Euronext for about $9
billion.
A specialized trading strategy linked to bets on stock
dividends made up 4.2 percent of U.S. volume in July, ISE said
in a separate report. A great deal of the volume in Nasdaq's
PHLX venue comes from dividend trades.
ISE and CBOE say these dividend trades as a trading
practice that distorts real market trends, and say their true
shares of the market are higher if the trades are excluded.
(Reporting by Ann Saphir and Doris Frankel; Editing by Lisa
Von Ahn, Bernard Orr)