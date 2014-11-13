Exchanges issue summary of data processor meeting for first time

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Nov 13 The U.S. stock exchanges have
posted online details about the management of data processors
that have sparked embarrassing trading glitches and accusations
of shoddy disclosure by releasing minutes from an oversight
meeting for the first time.
Two committees made up of representatives from 14 exchanges
and brokerage watchdog the Financial Industry Regulatory
Authority (FINRA) recently published a two-page summary of a
general session meeting of the committees on Oct. 22.
Critics, most notably the Securities Industry and Financial
Markets Association (SIFMA), a lobby for banks, brokerages and
asset managers, have urged better governance of the committees,
which oversee several securities information processors (SIPs).
The SIPs provide the latest sale price and quotations for
stocks and options, a critical but little-noticed role in the
daily functioning of the stock market until a three-hour trading
halt in Nasdaq stocks in August 2013. That outage, and several
others, made SIP reliability a key concern for the Securities
and Exchange Commission.
Nasdaq OMX Group Inc agreed to improve operational
metrics after winning a bid to manage the SIP for Nasdaq-listed
stocks last week. The contract also provides reliability
guidelines that were lacking in the past.
But the months-long selection process, which appeared mired
in a stalemate, drew criticism because of a dearth of details.
A Nasdaq spokesman said the information was posted Oct. 31,
while an announcement by the Consolidated Tape Association
(CTA), which oversees stocks listed on the New York Stock
Exchange and an affiliate exchange, said the minutes went up
Nov. 4.
The CTA said the posting was part of "an effort to provide
the industry with more detailed information that improves
transparency and serves as a useful informational tool."
The online posting noted the names of five people who form
an advisory committee, including a representative from Thomson
Reuters Corp. But the names of the representatives from
the exchanges were omitted, as was the SEC's representative.
A picture of the advisory committee members also was posted.
The posting highlighted agenda items typical of the
committees' quarterly meetings, such as data on SIP performance
and a review of system subscribers, information that has been
published online for several years.
The summary also indicated reports on disaster recovery
operations for the exchanges' data centers, and quarterly
testing dates. The last test was Sept. 27, and the next Dec. 6.
There was no immediate comment from SIFMA.
(Reporting by Herbert Lash)