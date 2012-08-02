Bourses look to exotic market tech deals to revive revenue

| LONDON
LONDON Aug 2 The world's top stock exchanges
hope technology deals with fledgling markets from Mongolia to
Cape Verde will give them a much-needed revenue boost, though
these sales alone are unlikely to offset slower trading on their
main markets.
Share trading has been weak this year, hurting exchanges
such as the London Stock Exchange and NYSE Euronext
and prompting them to tap smaller stock markets in
emerging economies by selling them trading systems.
The exchanges would not claim that selling technology to
emerging markets can replace lost trading revenue, at least not
in the short term. Rather they see the sales as part of a
diversification drive which includes clearing and data services.
But technology forms an important pillar of the strategy.
NYSE Euronext, which reports its quarterly trading numbers
on Friday, has set itself the goal of making more than $1
billion from its technology unit alone by 2015.
That is an ambitious target given the business brought in
$490 million last year.
"(It) looks improbable given the market conditions and they
have since played expectations down and said the target will
include acquisitions," said Peter Lenardos, an analyst at RBC
Capital Markets.
Stock exchanges have been locked in a technology arms race,
investing hundreds of millions of dollars in systems to satisfy
tech-savvy clients such as high-frequency traders and to stay
ahead in a highly competitive market.
Now, they want some of the money back.
To this end, the LSE, which runs exchanges in London and
Milan, is working with the Egyptian Exchange, the Mongolian
Exchange and the Delhi Stock Exchange.
Transatlantic NYSE Euronext, with businesses in New York and
Paris, is contracted to the stock exchange of Cape Verde, off
the west coast of Africa, and the Warsaw Stock Exchange.
Nasdaq OMX does business with Russian exchange
MICEX-RTS, the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange and Hong Kong
Exchanges and Clearing, while Deutsche Boerse
, Europe's largest exchange by market capitalisation,
has projects in Bulgaria, Slovenia and Malta.
"The Asian and emerging markets are where the traders are
looking given there's little money to be made in Europe or North
America at the moment," said Simmy Grewal, who works for Aite
Group, a consultancy firm.
TRADING PLACES
But the numbers raise doubts. The LSE's technology business
grew by only 2.5 million pounds ($3.90 million) in the last
quarter, not nearly enough to offset a 12 million pound drop in
trading revenue.
Similarly, while NYSE's trading revenue fell $24 million,
its technology services business rose $5 million, while Nasdaq
saw both trading and technology revenue drop.
Stanley Young, the Chief Executive of NYSE's systems unit,
quit two months ago after three years in charge of NYSE
Technologies, a decision one source at the exchange linked to
the difficulty of delivering the $1 billion.
Still, technology services are seen by exchange chiefs as an
area that will - in combination with clearing and data - at
least help sustain profits if trading levels stay low, which is
the expectation.
Dominique Cerutti, president and deputy chief executive of
NYSE Euronext who is acting head of NYSE Technologies until
Young is replaced, remains bullish.
"We will continue to expand our technology capabilities
either by organic development or targeted acquisitions where
needed," Cerutti told Reuters last week.
To be sure, some of these deals can be very lucrative. Some
exchanges have signed revenue sharing agreements, in which they
get a cut of any trading revenue earned by the client, and
ensuring they benefit from any uptick in the local economy.
Also, emerging exchanges like these deals because they get a
modern trading system off the shelf rather than having to build
one themselves, which is expensive and time consuming.
And while there are other providers of trading systems, the
exchanges have an edge when it comes to branding.
"There are specialist vendors who supply these systems but
the exchanges like the LSE and NYSE have the advantage of a
world-recognised brand," said Grewal.
"Any emerging market stock exchange that chooses one of
these exchanges knows their systems are behind some of the
world's most efficient markets."
With little indication that European trading levels are set
to recover, it is a strategy the world's largest exchange groups
may find themselves increasingly reliant upon.