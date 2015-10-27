EXCO halts drilling in Eagle Ford shale, cites low oil prices

HOUSTON Oct 27 EXCO Resources Inc, a
struggling U.S. natural gas producer, said on Tuesday is has
suspended oil exploration in the Eagle Ford shale of South Texas
because of low crude prices.
Though many producers have pulled back in the No. 2 U.S.
shale patch, EXCO now becomes one of only a few publicly traded
companies to halt work there altogether since prices turned
lower. Others were Comstock Resources Inc and Clayton
Williams Energy Inc.
EXCO, which is in the middle of a strategic restructuring
led by turnaround expert and former TXU Corp Chief Executive
John Wilder, said it plans to redeploy capital from south Texas
into higher-return wells like those it is drilling in east
Texas.
"As a result of continued depressed oil prices, EXCO has
suspended its development program in the South Texas region for
the remainder of 2015," EXCO said in a statement on its
third-quarter results.
In the third quarter, Dallas-based EXCO said it drilled four
wells in the Eagle Ford shale. Total production from the region
was 7,300 barrels oil equivalent per day.
EXCO, which also said it will ask shareholders to vote on a
proposed 1-for-10 reverse stock split, reported a third-quarter
loss of $355 million, or $1.30 per share, compared with a profit
of $42 million, or 15 cents per share in the year-ago period.
Shares of EXCO, which are down 47 percent so far this year,
closed up 11 cents at $1.16 per share on the New York Stock
Exchange.
(Reporting by Anna Driver; Editing by Terry Wade and David
Gregorio)