UPDATE 1-SEC seeks information on EXCO Resources reserve

Aug 5 EXCO Resources Inc has been asked
by the U.S. securities regulator to furnish some information
pertaining to the oil and natural gas producer's reserve
estimates.
On Aug. 1, EXCO received a subpoena from the U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission requesting information from Jan. 1, 2008
through the present regarding the Dallas-based company's proved
developed producing shale gas wells and reserve estimates.
"The SEC stated that this investigation is a fact-finding
inquiry," EXCO said in its quarterly filing on Wednesday.
"We understand that a number of other shale gas producers
have received similar subpoenas from the SEC."
Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co analysts said that it felt like
a "witch hunt" for EXCO.
"Our quick poll of shale E&Ps (on other shale gas producers
receiving subpoenas) resulted in a "not yet answer."
EXCO, which operates mainly in East Texas, North Louisiana,
Appalachia and the Permian Basin in West Texas, said on Friday
it will reinstate a share repurchase program to buy up to $200
million shares.
The program was suspended following a proposal made by its
CEO last October to buy the company. Last month, a special
committee of the EXCO board ended a review of strategic
alternatives as no deal was struck.
EXCO shares fell 1.7 percent to $14.30 on Friday on the New
York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Krishna N Das in Bangalore and Anna Driver in
Houston; Editing by Joyjeet Das)