UPDATE 1-SEC seeks information on EXCO Resources reserve

* SEC seek info on EXCO's shale reserve estimates

* EXCO says to reinstate share repurchase program

* EXCO shares edge lower (Follows alerts)

Aug 5 EXCO Resources Inc has been asked by the U.S. securities regulator to furnish some information pertaining to the oil and natural gas producer's reserve estimates.

On Aug. 1, EXCO received a subpoena from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission requesting information from Jan. 1, 2008 through the present regarding the Dallas-based company's proved developed producing shale gas wells and reserve estimates.

"The SEC stated that this investigation is a fact-finding inquiry," EXCO said in its quarterly filing on Wednesday.

"We understand that a number of other shale gas producers have received similar subpoenas from the SEC."

Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co analysts said that it felt like a "witch hunt" for EXCO.

"Our quick poll of shale E&Ps (on other shale gas producers receiving subpoenas) resulted in a "not yet answer."

EXCO, which operates mainly in East Texas, North Louisiana, Appalachia and the Permian Basin in West Texas, said on Friday it will reinstate a share repurchase program to buy up to $200 million shares.

The program was suspended following a proposal made by its CEO last October to buy the company. Last month, a special committee of the EXCO board ended a review of strategic alternatives as no deal was struck.

EXCO shares fell 1.7 percent to $14.30 on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Krishna N Das in Bangalore and Anna Driver in Houston; Editing by Joyjeet Das)