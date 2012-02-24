Exco may sign deals to fund gas drilling

Feb 24 Cash-strapped Exco Resources Inc said it was working on joint venture deals to fund its natural gas drilling operations as it looks to cut its debt.

"We have been approached by a couple of large institutions to do joint ventures. We were working on that," Chief Executive Douglas Miller said on a conference call with analysts.

Exco, which sees lower output in the second half of the year, said it also has four or five oil deals in the pipeline.

On Thursday, the Dallas-based company reported a wider quarterly loss at $166.6 million, or 78 cents a share.

"They will not return to profit until gas prices recover," Jefferies & Co analyst Subash Chandra told Reuters.

Front-month March natural gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were at $2.588 per million British thermal units in early U.S. activity on Friday, down 3.3 cents.

The front month fell in late January to $2.231, a contract low and the lowest price for a front month since March 2002, forcing some producers to announce production cuts.

Exco had said it expected to pull back about half of its rigs this year due to the depressed prices.

The company, which has cash and equivalents of $32 million, is saddled with a long-term debt of $1.89 billion as of Dec. 31.

Exco shares fell 4 percent but recouped losses to trade up 3 percent at $7.48 in morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange. The stock has lost 64 percent of its value in the last one year.