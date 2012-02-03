UPDATE 1-Exco may shed one-third TGGT stake

Feb 3 Exco Resources Inc said it
is looking to shed a one-third equity interest in TGGT Holding
LLC -- a 50:50 joint venture between the oil and gas producer
and BG Group Plc -- for about $400 million.
The Dallas-based company said it has entered into an
agreement granting a forty-five day exclusivity period to an
unaffiliated private infrastructure fund to negotiate the sale.
Exco expects an affiliate of BG Group to participate in the
transaction on a pro-rata basis.
TGGT Holdings LLC owns and operates midstream gathering and
transportation assets in east Texas and north Louisiana.
Exco shares, which have lost almost two-thirds of their
value in the last one year, opened a percent up at $7.35 on
Friday on the New York Stock Exchange.