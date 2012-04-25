UPDATE 1-Exco Technologies profit rises on strong demand

April 25 Canadian auto parts maker Exco
Technologies Ltd's quarterly profit rose 33 percent on
higher demand from American and Asian customers.
Second-quarter net income rose to C$6.5 million, or 16
Canadian cents per share, from C$4.9 million, or 12 Canadian
cents per share, last year.
Exco, which makes die casts, moulds and components for the
die-cast, extrusion and automotive industries, said sales rose
nearly 17 percent to C$63.2 million.
Automotive and industrial markets created strong demand for
Exco's products, particularly in the Americas and Asia, it said
in a statement.
Exco's shares, which have gained 50 percent of their value
till date, closed at C$5.07 on Wednesday on the Toronto Stock
Exchange.