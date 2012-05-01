MSCI pay plan rapped by second proxy adviser firm

* Poor review by Manifest follows critique from Glass, Lewis
* MSCI annual meeting scheduled for Wednesday
By Ross Kerber
May 1 MSCI Inc, which owns one of the
leading proxy advisory firms, got a second poor review for its
own proxy's pay plan, fueling critics of its ISS unit.
British proxy adviser Manifest gave MSCI a grade of "D" for
executive compensation, the fourth-lowest grade out of six it
assigns, in an April 18 report obtained by Reuters. The plan
made it too easy for executives to win performance awards and
lacked information about targets which could trigger additional
pay, Manifest said.
The critique of MSCI's own compensation package follows a
number of contentious annual meetings this year at other
companies where shareholders took ISS's advice to vote against
management on proxy resolutions. Backed by ISS criticism, a
majority of Citigroup shareholders opposed Chief Executive
Vikram Pandit's $15 million pay on April 17, for example.
A spokesman for MSCI declined to comment. A spokeswoman for
ISS, based in Rockville, Maryland, referred questions about pay
at MSCI back to the parent firm.
Manifest's read on MSCI pay resembles that of another proxy
adviser that competes with ISS, Glass & Lewis & Co of San
Francisco. Glass, Lewis suggested shareholders still vote "for"
the pay at MSCI. Manifest did not issue a specific
recommendation on how shareholders should vote at MSCI's annual
meeting on May 2 in New York.
MSCI has also faced criticism from a corporate pay
specialist who says that the New York company does not practice
what its ISS unit preaches.
ISS itself did not review MSCI's annual proxy as it does for
most other public companies, saying it wanted to avoid a
potential conflict of interest. Instead, ISS sent clients
research on MSCI's proxy from Manifest.
The low grade gave new ammunition to critics of ISS, who
argue that the firm wields too much influence over how
corporations govern themselves.
"It points to the fact that maybe these ISS people are a
little overboard on some of the things they demand, as evidenced
by the practices of their own corporate management," said
Michael Melbinger, chair of the executive compensation practice
at the Winston & Strawn LLP law firm, which helps corporations
design executive compensation plans.