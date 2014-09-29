Exelis says better balanced after spinoff of services business

WASHINGTON, Sept 29 Exelis Inc on Monday
said the spinoff of its lower-margin government services
business into a separate firm, Vectrus Inc, would leave
it with a more balanced portfolio, and should position it to
outperform the overall defense budget in coming years.
Dave Melcher, chief executive of Exelis, told Reuters he
expected the company's revenues to be at least flat in 2015
despite a projected 4 percent drop in the base U.S. defense
budget, but "a little growth" was also possible.
Vectrus begins trading as a separate entity on Monday on the
New York Stock Exchange.
Melcher, a retired Army officer, said he did not expect the
U.S. war against Syria to lead to large revenue increases for
his company or the overall defense industry, but said the crisis
was triggering increasing discussions in Congress about whether
mandatory spending cuts known as "sequestration" had cut too far
into the U.S. military's readiness for battle.
"I don't think there's going to be a big windfall," he said.
"But that will depend on how this goes, and how protracted of a
campaign it is." He said the U.S. military was feeling "a lot of
strain and a lot of stress" but efforts to repeal $1 trillion in
U.S. defense cuts would depend on the overall deficit picture.
U.S. lawmakers on Sunday stepped up calls for congressional
authorization of President Barack Obama's war against Islamic
State militants in Iraq and Syria, amid signs the United States
and its allies face a long and difficult fight.
After the spinoff of Vectrus, half of Exelis's revenues will
come from Pentagon orders, down from 70 percent, and about 75
percent of revenues will come from the company's four strategic
growth areas, critical networks, intelligence and surveillance,
electronic warfare and composite air structures, up from about
50 percent before the spinoff, Melcher said.
The company will also work more closely with the U.S. Air
Force and Navy, two services that have fared better in recent
defense spending cuts, than the Army, which has cut procurement
back sharply to protect the readiness of its forces.
Melcher said he was upbeat that Exelis was making progress
on two projects that have seen problems in recent years: the
company has delivered the long-delayed payload for a Global
Positioning Satellite being built by Lockheed Martin Corp
, and hopes to work out a plan for a new system being
developed for the MQ-4C Triton unmanned drone that Northrop
Grumman Corp is developing for the Navy.
The company has lost some incentive and award fees due to
delays, but the overall financial impact has not been "huge,"
given that both programs are under so-called "cost-plus"
contracts, rather than fixed-price contracts, Melcher said.
