Communications gear maker Harris to buy defense contractor Exelis

Feb 6 Communications equipment maker Harris Corp said it would buy defense contractor Exelis Inc in a cash-and-stock deal valued at about $4.75 billion.

The offer of $23.75 per share is a premium of about 34 percent to Exelis's Thursday close, and values the company at about $4.44 billion based on Exelis's shares outstanding as of Oct. 28.

Exelis makes electronic warfare systems and radar and sonar equipment. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
