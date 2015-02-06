Communications gear maker Harris to buy defense contractor Exelis

BRIEF-Reven Housing REIT files for common stock offering of up to $28.8 mln
* Reven Housing Reit Inc files for common stock offering of up to $28.8 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2q8aQcX) Further company coverage:
Feb 6 Communications equipment maker Harris Corp said it would buy defense contractor Exelis Inc in a cash-and-stock deal valued at about $4.75 billion.
The offer of $23.75 per share is a premium of about 34 percent to Exelis's Thursday close, and values the company at about $4.44 billion based on Exelis's shares outstanding as of Oct. 28.
Exelis makes electronic warfare systems and radar and sonar equipment. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.08 pct, S&P 0.17 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
* Oil drops to lowest since Nov before rebounding on OPEC cut talk