UPDATE 1-Exelixis, FDA unable to agree on trial,shares fall

* Plans to launch pain relief trial by year end

* Still plans to start second Phase 3 first half 2012

* Shares fall 35 percent

Oct 31 Exelixis Inc (EXEL.O) said it was unable to reach agreement with U.S. regulators on the design of a Phase 3 trial of its experimental drug, cabozantinib, for treatment of patients with prostate cancer, sending its shares down more than 35 percent.

The company had sought a "special protocol assessment" from the Food and Drug Administration for a trial showing that the drug provides pain relief. An SPA agreement indicates that the agency is on board with a trial design, making it more likely that the drug would be approved if the trial succeeds.

Exelixis said it still plans to move ahead with the trial by the end of this year with alleviation of bone pain as the primary goal and overall survival as the secondary goal.

The company also said it still plans to launch a second Phase 3 prostate cancer trial in the first half of 2012, which will have overall survival as its main goal.

Exelixis shares, which closed at $7.73 in regular trading, were trading at $5.05 after hours. (Reporting by Deena Beasley; editing by Andre Grenon)