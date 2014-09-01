Exelixis to cut jobs after prostate cancer drug fails late-stage study

Sept 1 Cancer drug developer Exelixis Inc
said on Monday it would cut about 70 percent of its
workforce after its experimental prostate cancer drug
cabozantinib failed a late-stage study.
The drug did not show a statistically significant increase
in overall survival in men treated with cabozantinib as compared
with prednisone, the company said.
Prednisone, a generic drug manufactured by several
companies, treats some inflammatory diseases as well as some
types of cancer.
In 2012, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved
Exelixis' Cometriq, or cabozantinib, for the treatment of a rare
type of thyroid cancer.
As a result of the outcome of the trial, the South San
Francisco, California-based company said it would cut about 160
employees.. It would have about 70 employees
remaining.
The job cuts would allow the company to focus on the
late-stage clinical trials of cabozantinib in a form of kidney
cancer and advanced liver cancer, Exelixis said.
The company anticipates a one-time restructuring charge
associated with the workforce reduction of about $6 million to
$8 million.
