CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-BRIEF-Comed says priced $250 mln of first mortgage bonds (Nov. 4)

BRIEF-MX gold says it paid additional $425,000 to American Metal Mining
* MX Gold Corp. Continues to earn interest in durango smelter project in Mexico
(Corrects first bullet in Nov. 4 item to say the bonds mature in 2024, not 2014, after the company issued a correction)
Nov 4 Exelon Corp : * Comed - Priced $250 million of first mortgage bonds maturing on November 1, 2024, with a coupon of 3.10 percent * Comed says will use the net proceeds from the sale of the bonds to repay a portion of co's outstanding commercial paper obligations
* Hometown bankshares corporation reports continued, strong market share growth for first quarter
* Qtrly utilization at well services segment averaged 19% in Q4 2016, compared to 30% in Q4 2015