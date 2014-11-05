CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-BRIEF-Comed says priced $250 mln of first mortgage bonds (Nov. 4)

(Corrects first bullet in Nov. 4 item to say the bonds mature in 2024, not 2014, after the company issued a correction)

Nov 4 Exelon Corp : * Comed - Priced $250 million of first mortgage bonds maturing on November 1, 2024, with a coupon of 3.10 percent * Comed says will use the net proceeds from the sale of the bonds to repay a portion of co's outstanding commercial paper obligations

* Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage