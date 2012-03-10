UPDATE 1-Constellation settles with FERC, sale done Monday

March 9 Constellation Energy Group Inc agreed to pay $235 million to settle a probe of its wholesale power trading, clearing the way for its $7.9 billion sale to rival utility Exelon Corp to close on Monday.

Constellation admitted no wrongdoing in the settlement with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission over transactions in New York wholesale energy markets between September 2007 and December 2008.

"We are putting it behind us and moving forward with our merger with Exelon," Chief Executive Mayo Shattuck said in a statement. "While Constellation disagrees with the FERC staff's claims, we believe it is in the interest of all parties to settle this case and avoid expensive, protracted litigation."

The settlement includes a $135 million civil penalty and $110 million in disgorgement, including $1 million each to six grid operators to improve surveillance and analytic capabilities, with the rest going into a fund to pay any claims.

Exelon said in a separate statement its purchase of Baltimore-based Constellation would now close on Monday. The U.S. Department of Justice approved the deal in December on the condition that three plants in Maryland are sold.