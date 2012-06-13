版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 14日 星期四 05:42 BJT

New Issue-Exelon Generation sells $775 mln notes in 2 parts

June 13 Exelon Generation on
Wednesday sold $775 million of senior unsecured notes in two
parts in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson
Reuters service. 	
    Barclays, RBS, Scotia, and UBS were the active joint
bookrunning managers for the sale.	
	
BORROWER: EXELON GENERATION 	
	
TRANCHE 1	
AMT $275 MLN    COUPON 4.25 PCT    MATURITY    06/15/2022   	
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 99.976   FIRST PAY   12/15/2012	
MOODY'S Baa1    YIELD 4.253 PCT    SETTLEMENT  06/18/2012   	
S&P TRIPLE-B    SPREAD 265 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL	
FITCH BBB-MINUS  MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 40 BPS	
    	
TRANCHE 2	
AMT $500 MLN    COUPON 5.6 PCT     MATURITY    06/15/2042   	
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 99.813   FIRST PAY   12/15/2012	
MOODY'S Baa1    YIELD 5.613 PCT    SETTLEMENT  06/18/2012   	
S&P TRIPLE-B    SPREAD 290 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL	
FITCH BBB-MINUS  MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 45 BPS

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐