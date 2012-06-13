New Issue-Exelon Generation sells $775 mln notes in 2 parts

June 13 Exelon Generation on Wednesday sold $775 million of senior unsecured notes in two parts in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Barclays, RBS, Scotia, and UBS were the active joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: EXELON GENERATION TRANCHE 1 AMT $275 MLN COUPON 4.25 PCT MATURITY 06/15/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.976 FIRST PAY 12/15/2012 MOODY'S Baa1 YIELD 4.253 PCT SETTLEMENT 06/18/2012 S&P TRIPLE-B SPREAD 265 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH BBB-MINUS MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 40 BPS TRANCHE 2 AMT $500 MLN COUPON 5.6 PCT MATURITY 06/15/2042 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.813 FIRST PAY 12/15/2012 MOODY'S Baa1 YIELD 5.613 PCT SETTLEMENT 06/18/2012 S&P TRIPLE-B SPREAD 290 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH BBB-MINUS MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 45 BPS